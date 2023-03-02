Two wanted suspects accused of armed robbery of a woman in Broadmoor

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating two subjects they claim to have robbed a woman outside of a Broadmoor home.

The NOPD reports on Feb. 20, just before 4:40 p.m., two males arrived at the intersection of Jena and S. Roman Streets and rushed a woman who was leaving a residence. One subject demanded her purse while grabbing at his waistband implying he was armed.

The woman complied but officers say one of the two kicked the woman before leaving the scene in a reported stolen light blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a license plate reading LLG1636.





The subjects are described as black males one wearing a black hooded jacket and the other wearing a red hooded jacket with “NYC” written on the front.

Anyone with information about this incident, the subjects, or this vehicle is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

