Jussie Smollett Appeals Hoax Conviction

Over a year ago, “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was convicted for his role in staging a hate crime against himself in 2019.

Smollett was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on one count of felony disorderly conduct.

Now, Smollett has filed an appeal.

In court documents filed on Thursday, his attorney Heather Widell wrote, “The renewed prosecution of Mr. Smollett violated his due process rights because (1) Mr. Smollett fully performed his part of a non-prosecution agreement with the state by performing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bail bond; and (2) the state benefited from taking and keeping Mr. Smollett’s bail bond without performing its end of the bargain. Thus, the violation of due process was prejudicial and requires reversal of Mr. Smollett’s convictions and a dismissal of the charges against him.”

The papers also cited double-jeopardy protection, noting that Smollett was being “punished for the same offenses by his performance of community service and forfeiture of his bond.”

Last year, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days behind bars and 30 months of probation, but was released after six days, pending an appeal. The star has always maintained he is innocent.

In June, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jussie at the BET Awards, where he opened up about his future.

Jussie, who was joined by “B-Boy Blues” stars Thomas Mackie and Brandee Evans, said he hadn’t hesitated to attend the event.

“Not here, not here,” he said. “I made the commitment to myself to go where the love is. If you see me on a carpet, I made a choice to be there and I made the choice to be there with my people with love and respect. Just know I am happy to be here and I am happy to be here with mines.”