Open in App
extratv

Jussie Smollett Appeals Hoax Conviction

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1dDF_0l5bnDU100

Over a year ago, “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was convicted for his role in staging a hate crime against himself in 2019.

Smollett was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on one count of felony disorderly conduct.

Now, Smollett has filed an appeal.

In court documents filed on Thursday, his attorney Heather Widell wrote, “The renewed prosecution of Mr. Smollett violated his due process rights because (1) Mr. Smollett fully performed his part of a non-prosecution agreement with the state by performing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bail bond; and (2) the state benefited from taking and keeping Mr. Smollett’s bail bond without performing its end of the bargain. Thus, the violation of due process was prejudicial and requires reversal of Mr. Smollett’s convictions and a dismissal of the charges against him.”

The papers also cited double-jeopardy protection, noting that Smollett was being “punished for the same offenses by his performance of community service and forfeiture of his bond.”

Last year, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days behind bars and 30 months of probation, but was released after six days, pending an appeal. The star has always maintained he is innocent.

In June, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jussie at the BET Awards, where he opened up about his future.

Jussie, who was joined by “B-Boy Blues” stars Thomas Mackie and Brandee Evans, said he hadn’t hesitated to attend the event.

“Not here, not here,” he said. “I made the commitment to myself to go where the love is. If you see me on a carpet, I made a choice to be there and I made the choice to be there with my people with love and respect. Just know I am happy to be here and I am happy to be here with mines.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL17 hours ago
Jeremy Renner Spotted for First Time After Snowplow Accident
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Father and son dead in used car lot shooting
Williamston, SC4 days ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have violated House rules with Met Gala gifts, watchdog says
New York City, NY5 days ago
'Enough is enough': Marjorie Taylor Greene says DOJ 'better start doing its job'
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Trio of Baltimore-area teens arrested for allegedly committing crimes in Anne Arundel County
Glen Burnie, MD4 days ago
Ludacris’ New York Ties Led To Him Being ‘Unrecognized’ By Atlanta, Says Big Gipp
New York City, NY5 days ago
Authorities: 2 children dead after Benton Harbor house fire
Benton Harbor, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy