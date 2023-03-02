MCH to host pop-up job fair

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Medical Center Health System will be hosting the fair on Monday, March 6 from 5:30pm to 9pm in the Nursing Education Classroom at 520 N. Washington St. on the north side of the building.

In-person interviews will be conducted with the potential of hiring on-site. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Several positions have openings including:

RNs

LVNs

Certified Nursing Assistants

Patient Care Assistants

Surgical Techs

Anesthesia Techs

Phlebotomists

Radiology Techs

There will also be food, beverages, giveaways, and prizes including TVs, AirPods, tablets, and gift cards.

This job fair is free and open to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.