ABC Big 2 News

MCH to host pop-up job fair

By Zachary Bordner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSjNM_0l5bn7Gu00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Medical Center Health System will be hosting the fair on Monday, March 6 from 5:30pm to 9pm in the Nursing Education Classroom at 520 N. Washington St. on the north side of the building.

In-person interviews will be conducted with the potential of hiring on-site. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Several positions have openings including:

  • RNs
  • LVNs
  • Certified Nursing Assistants
  • Patient Care Assistants
  • Surgical Techs
  • Anesthesia Techs
  • Phlebotomists
  • Radiology Techs

There will also be food, beverages, giveaways, and prizes including TVs, AirPods, tablets, and gift cards.

This job fair is free and open to the public.

