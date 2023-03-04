Bang! Pump building ‘significantly damaged’ in hit and run

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Clatskanie’s insurance company are investigating an apparent hit and run crash that heavily damage a city pump building at NW 8th Street and Poplar Street.

“We believe the event occurred sometime Saturday, Feb. 25,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said. “Our public works crew discovered the damage and called me. I immediately went to the site to investigate. There is significant damage to the building, and it will have to be replaced.”

The small cinder brick structure houses a water pump that is used as a backup if the city’s water pressure drops in adjacent pipes. The pump automatic begins to adjust the pressure to ensure water is continuing to flow to homes uphill, according to Hinkelman.

“The equipment inside the building doesn’t appear to be damaged, but the structure has been compromised and it is unsafe for us to get inside at this time to be sure,” Hinkelman said.

Hinkelman said it is believed that a vehicle, like a large truck or an SUV, struck the building and the driver left the scene of the crash.

Damage estimates were pending as of Thursday, March 2