Jaguars uncertain when WR Calvin Ridley will be reinstated, Pederson looks forward to return

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jaguars are still not sure yet when receiver Calvin Ridley will be reinstated by the league and officially join the team, but they remain confident that day will come and are excited about what he can bring to the table.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke stated that they are not sure when the team will hear back from the league regarding Ridley's future.

“We really don’t, no. We really don’t," Pederson said. "It’s in the league’s hands, but we’re just waiting for that day.”

The Jaguars traded a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2024 to the Atlanta Falcons that can move all the way up to a second-round pick if certain conditions are met for Ridley's services.

The 28-year-old receiver was suspended indefinitely by the league for betting on NFL games in 2021 and officially applied for reinstatement a few weeks back on Feb. 15. So far, there has been no word from the league about when that process might be wrapped up, nor about how Ridley's reinstatement will proceed from this juncture.

"That's in the league's hands now," Baalke said Tuesday. "We're just waiting for the league to issue a statement or make a decision. So there's nothing imminent that I know of. I have not spoken to the league office in regard to it. So, that's where it's at, at this point."

Still, the team is counting on Ridley being reinstated at some point prior to the 2023 season. The team has already allocated funds to have Ridley on the roster. Ridley is set to make $11.116 million, the value of his fifth-year option, first picked up by the Falcons and set to be honored by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville currently has $16,112,314 in cap space for the 2023 season, but that does not include Ridley's contract as of right now nor does it include the expected franchise tag for tight end Evan Engram.

But the Jaguars are calculating Ridley's contract into their own math, placing the team at about $4,996,314 under the cap without any other moves.

"We've already planned for that. We understand that at some point he's going to be reinstated. Those dollars are dollars we're not spending. Those are dollars that we have in the bank to make sure that when he is reinstated, it's accounted for," Baalke explained.

The Jaguars will be adding Ridley to an already talented receiver room that includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, the team's two primary receiver options last year.

What Ridley brings to the table as a receiver is something Pederson is excited about, he told reporters Tuesday.

"We’re looking forward to that day. I can only go off of what I’ve seen on film. He’s excitable. He’s a top receiver in this league when he’s on his game," said Pederson. "I’m excited when that day comes that we can embrace him onto our team, and he gives us just another weapon, potentially, for Trevor (QB Trevor Lawrence).”

Prior to being suspended, Ridley accounted for 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Falcons. His best season came in 2020 when he accounted for 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

Though Jacksonville doesn't know when Ridley will be reinstated, it appears that the situation isn't a matter of if he is reinstated.

Jacksonville's offense thrived under the first year of head coach Doug Pederson's tenure and is expected to explode further with Ridley in the fold.

Ridley is currently training in South Florida with Brandon White at the Receiver Factory camp. He posted a video of his progress last week.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.