Open in App
Atlantic County, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Authorities Seek Public's Help ID'ing Human Remains

By Jon Craig,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qEye_0l5bm2p400
Metallic ring Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities are intensifying their hunt for clues in the death of a man in Galloway.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office seeks the public's help and offered up a few clues like a stud earring and ring.

Human remains were recovered in Galloway Township on June 7, 2021, the prosecutor said.

The man was between 40 and 60 years old. His height was between 5-foot-5 inches and 5-foot-11 inches.

The decedent was found with a metallic ring and single stud earring, silver in color (see images)

The decedent was found with multiple layers of clothing including a pair of Levi Jeans, Model 511 Skinny, Size 30 x 32 and a Children’s Place Red/Navy Striped Sweater Size L.

The decedent has evidence of a previous surgical repair to the right hand with a metallic plate.

This is a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Galloway Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlantic County, NJ newsLocal Atlantic County, NJ
URGENT: Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing, NJ, REALLY Needs Your Help
Mays Landing, NJ1 day ago
Atlantic County Trio Sentenced in Centerfolds Assault Case
Pleasantville, NJ4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fatal Southern Ocean Fire Under Investigation
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ19 hours ago
Man Found Dead On Schuylkill River Trail Identified: Montco DA
Audubon, PA1 day ago
'Skimming' Devices Found On Montco ATMs, Police Warn
Norristown, PA20 hours ago
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Somers Point, New Jersey
Somers Point, NJ2 days ago
Police Searching for Missing Toms River Boy Last Seen in Burlington County
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Woman in Somers Point
Somers Point, NJ2 days ago
Shooting Death Of Woman Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor
Somers Point, NJ1 day ago
Man Trapped, Killed In Fire In Ocean County, Family Says
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ20 hours ago
Officials: Man found dead in Ocean County house fire; cause being investigated
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ1 day ago
3rd Man Charged In Atlantic City Man's Death
Atlantic City, NJ19 hours ago
Somers Point, NJ, Police Seek Backwards-wearing Backpack Suspect
Somers Point, NJ2 days ago
Monmouth County Man Arrested For Torturing, Killing Pet Cat
Asbury Park, NJ1 day ago
Wild, Wild West Chester: Cops Wrangle Escaped Cattle In Chesco
West Chester, PA13 hours ago
Cherry Hill man, 29, charged in murder of Lawnside woman
Lawnside, NJ19 hours ago
Trenton Police ID Man, 85, Killed In Pedestrian Crash
Trenton, NJ20 hours ago
Woman Assaulted By Group Of 8 In Philadelphia: Police
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Chesco Man Surrenders After High-Speed Police Pursuit: Authorities
West Chester, PA1 day ago
Woman Shot Dead at Jersey Shore
Somers Point, NJ2 days ago
29-Year-Old Cherry Hill, NJ Man Accused of Murder in Camden County
Cherry Hill, NJ2 days ago
Somers Point, NJ ‘Death Investigation’ Today Is Underway
Somers Point, NJ3 days ago
Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting In Millville: Prosecutor
Millville, NJ1 day ago
Pedestrian, 85, Struck, Killed By Pennsylvania Driver In Trenton Crash: PD
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
NJ Dealer Awaiting Trial For Shooting Detectives Gets 13 Years In Federal Drug Takedown
Camden, NJ2 days ago
NJ eviction explosion: Woman dead but some cats may have survived
Roosevelt, NJ3 days ago
Convict Blinded Woman In Atlantic City Boardwalk Assault, Robbery: Prosecutor
Atlantic City, NJ4 days ago
Cherry Hill Man Charged In Fatal Shooting
Cherry Hill, NJ4 days ago
Search for answers as another whale washes up dead on the Jersey Shore
Seaside Park, NJ1 day ago
Necropsy of Whale at Seaside Park, NJ, Beach Shows ‘Fractured skull’
Seaside Park, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy