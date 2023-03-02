Authorities Seek Public's Help ID'ing Human Remains

Metallic ring Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities are intensifying their hunt for clues in the death of a man in Galloway.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office seeks the public's help and offered up a few clues like a stud earring and ring.

Human remains were recovered in Galloway Township on June 7, 2021, the prosecutor said.

The man was between 40 and 60 years old. His height was between 5-foot-5 inches and 5-foot-11 inches.

The decedent was found with a metallic ring and single stud earring, silver in color (see images)

The decedent was found with multiple layers of clothing including a pair of Levi Jeans, Model 511 Skinny, Size 30 x 32 and a Children’s Place Red/Navy Striped Sweater Size L.

The decedent has evidence of a previous surgical repair to the right hand with a metallic plate.

This is a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Galloway Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800

