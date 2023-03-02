Gunmen Leave Threat for Lionel Messi, Shoot Up In-Laws’ Shop

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Motorbike-riding gunmen shot up a supermarket owned by soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s in-laws in Argentina and left a threatening note for the athlete. “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you,” said the message on cardboard left outside the Unico shop in Rosario early Thursday. The mayor of Rosario is Pablo Javkin, who ESPN notes has been outspoken about crime and the lack of police protection in his city. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Read it at ESPN