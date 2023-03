Morgan Wallen surprised fans early Thursday by announcing a free album release show set for Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Followers of the contentious country hitmaker rushed Bridgestone Arena's downtown box office Thursday morning in hopes of scoring tickets, which sold-out (or free'd-out?) in hours.

Didn't score tickets to the show (or hoping to avoid the Friday night rush of fans who did)? We've got you covered with a few live events in Nashville that don't include fighting for an arena parking spot.

For your playlist

Nashville's own Tommy Prine — son of late folk hero John Prine — releases his debut album "This Far South" in June. We debuted the album's title track this week at the Tennessean. Spin it here and dig into an interview with Prine about coming into his own in the family business — songwriting.