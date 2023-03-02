How do nationwide lawsuits Attorney General Skrmetti joined help Tennessee? | Opinion

Michael Lottman and his family live in Kingston. He is a semi-retired but still active lawyer and writer and former Cheatham County Democratic chairperson.

When Jonathan Skrmetti took office as Tennessee's Attorney General last September, there was reason to hope that, as a Nashville Public Radio report put it, he would conduct himself as “a lawyer, not a politician.”

Skrmetti's predecessor, Herbert Slatery, had frequently taken advantage of his position to impose his personal political opinions upon lawsuits and people in other jurisdictions.

Unfortunately, the misuse of the A.G.'s office as a bully pulpit for right-wing causes appears to be continuing. In mid-January, Skrmetti announced that he had signed on to a brief in Texas, supporting a Veterans Administration nurse who seeks to prevent the provision of abortions or abortion counseling in her hospital, “for both religious and medical reasons.”

This rather loopy suit rests primarily on the premise that because of her vaguely specified religious beliefs, the nurse “cannot work in a facility that performs abortions for reasons other than to save the life of the mother.”

On that basis, she wants the federal court in Waco to apply her personal beliefs — or you might say feelings — to everyone who works or seeks medical attention in her hospital, if not to everyone else.

But aside for the extremely dubious merits of the nurse's case, why should the Attorney General of Tennessee be lending his name and identification to one person's dispute with a federal quasi-military hospital in faraway Texas?

Why should our tax money be used to support this claim – and why should Skrmetti be allowed, in effect, to utilize the name and people of our state in the service of his personal views?

Skrmetti does not have the mandate from the people

Skrmetti has explained in a statement that Tennessee's law on abortion “reflects the will of the people as expressed by their representatives. We will not allow federal bureaucrats to undermine the General Assembly's lawful authority.”

But in fact, the “will of the people” in Tennessee as shown in opinion poll after opinion poll does not support drastic limitations on reproductive choice, and many of our legislators — including Republicans — are still wrestling with whether our current law is appropriate. Moreover, the nurse's case in Texas does not raise any weighty questions of federal vs. state authority but turns solely on one person's grievance and her wish to impose her beliefs on others.

Once again, Skrmetti's involvement in the Texas case illustrates the peculiar nature of the attorney general's status in Tennessee and the ease with which it can be abused.

Our attorney general is not elected to that office, but rather (theoretically at least) appointed by the state Supreme Court. After that, s/he is not answerable to the Court or to anyone else.

In the Texas case, Skrmetti represents only himself rather than a specific client; and though he has signed on as the attorney general of Tennessee, he has no mandate from “the people” to take the position he has taken.

Under our laws, Skrmetti's duty is to serve as the chief lawyer and law enforcement officer for the state of Tennessee, and not to advance his own political agenda here or in the courts of any other state.

This law is not self-enforcing and so we must depend on the occupant of the office to respect the trust and responsibility s/he has been given.

Skrmetti also weighs on border and Yelp situations

But there is more. Later in January, The Tennessean reported that Skrmetti had joined three other non-Tennessee court cases, including a nakedly political, challenge to President Biden's plan for unscrambling the disastrous situation at the U.S.'s southern border.

This suit, asking a federal judge in Texas to set (or upset) national immigration policy, essentially dresses up classic not-in-my-back-yard philosophy as a dubious legal claim and is plainly led by and for the state of Texas (and its attorney general), with other states serving in the role of makeweights. What good does this do the people of Tennessee?

More recently, Skrmetti teamed up with two dozen other A.G.'s in a letter to Yelp, the online business directory, challenging Yelp's decision to warn consumers that the so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” around the country “may provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.”

These centers are privately run, often by religious groups, and are known to specialize in discouraging clients from seeking abortions; why what Yelp says about them should be any business of Tennessee's chief law-enforcement officer is not immediately apparent.

The Tennessean report last month seemed impressed that Skrmetti's office was “starting to make its mark...joining in with other Republican-led states to challenge the federal government on a number of high-profile conservative issues.”

But no one elected our attorney general to pursue his conservative ideology in courts all over the country, much less to serve as house counsel for the nation's anti-abortion “crisis centers.” In fact, no one elected him at all.

Michael Lottman and his family live in Kingston. He is a semi-retired but still active lawyer and writer and former Cheatham County Democratic chairperson.