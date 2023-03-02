Open in App
Long Beach, CA
The Tennessean

Man arrested in California, charged in December 2019 OD death

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean,

5 days ago
A California man police say dealt deadly fentanyl-laced pills that killed Gregory McLaughlin in December 2019 is in a Davidson County jail on second-degree murder charges.

Kevin Van Lam, 31, of Long Beach, CA, was recently arrested in Los Angeles County on outstanding warrants that included money laundering and delivery of a controlled substance charges. He was extradited to Nashville last week.

McLaughlin, 38, was found unresponsive in a parking lot on Gallatin Pike.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Lam had sold the pills to McLaughlin responsible for his overdose.

Lam is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

