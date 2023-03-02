Seattle to Tacoma light rail expansion delayed to 2035

(The Center Square) – There will not be any light rail access to Seattle for Tacoma residents until 2035 as a result of a delay on the $3.3 billion project.

The Tacoma Dome Link Extension project is currently in the environmental review phase of planning. Sound Transit develops conceptual design and prepares an Environmental Impact Statement that evaluates the potential impacts of the project as part of this phase of the project.

However, Sound Transit found that it needs to consider more station options in the City of Fife and an additional route and associated station option in the South Federal Way area. Sound Transit added that there are no other alternatives being proposed in Tacoma.

The organization says it will take additional time to bring the potential station options and additional route alternatives up to the same level of evaluation as the existing alternatives.

The Sound Transit Board is tasked with identifying additional alternatives on March 23 and anticipates publishing the Draft Environmental Impact Statement next year.

The Tacoma Dome Link Extension would add nearly 10 miles to Sound Transit’s regional light rail system between Federal Way and Tacoma. The project’s cost increased 10% from $2.9 billion in 2019 to the current $3.3 billion due to reductions in tax and fare revenues that were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four new light rail stations would be constructed in South Federal Way, Fife, East Tacoma and Tacoma Dome areas, according to Sound Transit.

Construction for the project was originally set to begin in 2026 and end in 2032.