Open in App
Halos Today

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About Adjusting to Pitch Clock

By Jeff J. Snider,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTrLc_0l5bhgxO00

Angels star Shohei Ohtani said the pitch clock will take some getting used to, but he's confident he'll be fine and knows the challenge applies to everyone.

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani made his first start of the spring on the mound on Tuesday, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings with no hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. It was Ohtani's first experience with the pitch clock as a pitcher , and after the game he told the media it felt a little weird.

"So far, so good, but I feel like I’m being a little bit rushed," Ohtani said. "As long as I keep getting games under my belt, I should be good."

This will be a common feeling for most pitchers the first time or two on the mound this spring, especially pitchers who have never pitched with a clock before. About half the league has played with a pitch clock in the minor leagues, but Shohei never pitched in the minors, so it's new to him.

Still, Ohtani's view of the clock is very practical.

"I couldn’t really tell if I was intimidating the batters or not, so that’s not really an issue," Ohtani said. "As far as the pitch clock, it’s the same for everyone. Everyone needs to get adjusted."

It's really a good thing the league implemented this change in spring training, because it does take some getting used to. Hopefully, the five weeks of spring games will be enough that by the time the games start counting, pitchers and hitters will all be accustomed to the new pace and it will mostly be a non-issue.

The most important thing was that Ohtani was healthy and effective. That's what spring training is really for.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Angels News: Mike Trout Says He’s Getting Frustrated With Losing
Anaheim, CA20 hours ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy