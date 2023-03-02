Open in App
6AM City

Humphry Slocombe opens at the Pruneyard

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWNUq_0l5bhcQU00

Eat some at the store, take some to-go.

Photo via SJtoday staff

Here’s the scoop Humphry Slocombe is now open at the Pruneyard. 🍦

The shop has expanded to the South Bay for its seventh location — which also boasts
being the company’s first brick-and-mortar south of Redwood City and Oakland.

The Bay Area ice creamery was founded 15 years ago in the Mission District in SF, and is known for its unique flavors . Haven’t had a lick? Expect fun scoops like:

🍦 “ Vietnamese Coffee ” — made with Blue Bottle beans, chicory, and sweetened condensed milk.

🍦 “ Secret Breakfast ” — made with bourbon, caramelized cornflakes, and vanilla bean. (
Psst, this was the shop’s very first concoction. )

And we’re in for an even bigger treat. During the month of March, Humphry Slocombe will offer a limited edition flavor , “ Champagne & Strawberries ,” as part of a partnership with Broadway San Jose in promotion of “ Pretty Woman: The Musical .”

Ice cream and Broadway? Sounds like a win-win to us .
