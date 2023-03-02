Humphry Slocombe opens at the Pruneyard

Here’s the scoop
— Humphry Slocombe
is now open at the Pruneyard. 🍦
The shop has expanded to the South Bay for its seventh location
— which also boasts
being the company’s first brick-and-mortar
south of Redwood City and Oakland.
The Bay Area ice creamery was founded 15 years ago
in the Mission District in SF, and is known for its unique flavors
. Haven’t had a lick?
Expect fun scoops like:
🍦 “ Vietnamese Coffee
” — made with Blue Bottle beans, chicory, and sweetened condensed milk.
🍦 “ Secret Breakfast
” — made with bourbon, caramelized cornflakes, and vanilla bean. ( Psst, this was the shop’s very first concoction.
) And we’re in for an even bigger treat.
During the month of March, Humphry Slocombe will offer a limited edition flavor
, “ Champagne & Strawberries
,” as part of a partnership with Broadway San Jose
in promotion of “ Pretty Woman: The Musical
.”
Ice cream and Broadway? Sounds like a win-win to us
.
