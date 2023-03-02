Bluegrass Greensource's 2023 Sustainability Summit Preview

Founded in 2001, the nonprofit organization aims to empower and encourage central Kentuckians to create a sustainable environment through its various educational programs and events.
“We do that by connecting with everyone from students to grandparents to businesses to help them understand how small changes can make a really big impact right,” said Amy Sohner.
The organization hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including home energy efficiency workshops , Earth Day programming , and community clean-up opportunities . It’s also the group that supports the city’s business sustainability Green Check program .
“A lot of times, folks hear about climate change and it feels too big,” Amy said. “We try to break down barriers and make it something that they can feel power over and can contribute to making a difference.”
What will we learn at the Sustainability Summit?
On Tuesday, Bluegrass Greensource is partnering with national nonprofit Civity for a pre-conference workshop called, Cultivating Connection Across Differences . Here, you’ll learn to communicate with a diverse group of people who may think differently from you.
On Wednesday, attendees will engage in conversations with our state geologist and climatologist, who will break down and compare climate data with socioeconomic data. Amy says the whole day will be an opportunity for community members to be a part of the solution-making process .
🗓️ Tuesday, March 7 — 1-4 p.m. ⏰ Wednesday, March 8 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 📍UK Gatton Student Center, 160 Avenue of Champions
Comments / 0