Bluegrass Greensource's 2023 Sustainability Summit Preview

Who is Bluegrass Greensource?

What will we learn at the Sustainability Summit?

Next week kicks off the third annual Bluegrass Greensource Sustainability Summit , bringingof conversations and presentations about Climate Resiliency and Environmental Justice to Lexington.Founded in 2001, the nonprofit organization aims to empower and encourage central Kentuckians tothrough its various educational programs and events.“We do that by connecting with everyone from students to grandparents to businesses to help them understand how small changes can make a really big impact right,” saidThe organization hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including, and. It’s also the group that supports the city’s business sustainability Green Check program “A lot of times, folks hear about climate change and it feels too big,” Amy said. “We try to break down barriers and make it something that they can feel power over and can contribute to making a difference.”On Tuesday, Bluegrass Greensource is partnering withfor a pre-conference workshop called, Cultivating Connection Across Differences . Here, you’ll learn to communicate with a diverse group of people who may think differently from you.On Wednesday, attendees will engage in conversations with ourwho will break down and compare climate data with socioeconomic data. Amy says the whole day will be an opportunity for community members to🗓️ Tuesday, March 7 — 1-4 p.m.⏰ Wednesday, March 8 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.📍UK Gatton Student Center, 160 Avenue of ChampionsView the agenda and register