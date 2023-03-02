The Shelby County Sheriff’s is seeking the whereabouts of Gary Smith, 20, of San Augustine. Subhead

The SCSO is seeking assistance of the public with locating Smith. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the SCSO (936) 598-5601.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s is seeking the whereabouts of Gary Smith, 20, of San Augustine.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s is seeking the whereabouts of Gary Smith, 20, of San Augustine. Smith is described as a 6’0” white male and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Smith has an active felony warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and a misdemeanor warrant for Terroristic Threat.

The SCSO is seeking assistance of the public with locating Smith. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the SCSO (936) 598-5601.

If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Smith of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense.