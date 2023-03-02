Iconic Slippery Noodle Inn bar gets new ownership

Yesterday, industry veterans Jason Amonett and Sean Lothridge obtained ownership of the Slippery Noodle Inn after purchasing it from the Yeagy family — who have owned the historic bar for more than 60 years .
The bar originally opened as a roadhouse in 1850 called the Tremont House and now, the Slippery Noodle Inn resides on the National Register of Historic Places. During the Civil War, it was a station for the Underground Railroad and the Brady and Dillinger gangs even used the building in the back for target practice during Prohibition — some of the slugs are still embedded in the lower east wall.
The new owners of this landmark plan to bring more live music , add healthier menu options , and expand the spirits selections while maintaining the history of the bar and paying tribute to its previous owners.
