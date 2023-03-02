Open in App
Iconic Slippery Noodle Inn bar gets new ownership

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SibZz_0l5bcnWm00

Hal Yeagy’s parents purchased the bar in 1963, and he took over operations in 1985 before passing away from cancer in 2020.

Photo by @sccaflagger2017

Indy’s oldest operating bar is changing hands.

Yesterday, industry veterans Jason Amonett and Sean Lothridge obtained ownership of the Slippery Noodle Inn after purchasing it from the Yeagy family — who have owned the historic bar for more than 60 years
.

The bar originally opened as a roadhouse in 1850 called the Tremont House and now, the Slippery Noodle Inn resides on the National Register of Historic Places. During the Civil War, it was a station for the Underground Railroad and the Brady and Dillinger gangs even used the building in the back for target practice during Prohibition some of the slugs are still embedded in the lower east wall.


The new owners of this landmark plan to bring more live music , add healthier menu options , and expand the spirits selections while maintaining the history of the bar and paying tribute to its previous owners.
