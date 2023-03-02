Open in App
Kenilworth, NJ
TAPinto.net

VIDEO: Kenilworth's Twin Kicks Karate Prepares for 2023 Tournament Season

By Telina Cuppari,

5 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - At Twin Kicks Karate located at 340 Carnegie Avenue, members have been working extremely hard to prepare for the 2023 Tournament season.

Team JP currently has approximately 25 participants who are trained to compete in multiple divisions. The Twin Kicks competitors have been assiduously training daily and taking boot camp style classes. These classes are structured to build endurance and strength for these tournaments. The competitors need to go to AAU licensed events in order to qualify for the nationals which include the Junior Olympics.

These tournaments are set up as a Brazilian repêchage bracket system. This type of system tests perseverance and strength. Last year Team JP had 14 contenders compete in the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, July 30. The team came home with two Grand Champions, 41 gold medals, seven silver medals, and three bronze medals. The competitors ranged from ages six to eighteen years old and competed in Traditional Forms, Creative Forms, Traditional Weapons, and Creative Weapons.

Twin Kicks has produced two videos (credit Andy Rivera) to show the preparation for this rigorous and intense competition.

To see the first video go HERE.

To see the second video go HERE.

