Transformation of Jersey City's Holland Gardens Gets Boost

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Efforts to transform the Jersey City neighborhood that sits just outside the Holland Tunnel took a major step forward on Wednesday when the Jersey City Housing Authority (JCHA) Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to select WinnDevelopment to carry out the plan.

On Thursday Mayor Steven M. Fulop once again touted the plan that he said will revitalize the Holland Gardens public housing complex with 50% affordable housing to be built on-site in the flourishing downtown area of Jersey City.

“As housing affordability and public housing shortages reach crisis levels across the nation, in Jersey City, we are punching above our weight once again to increase affordability and provide pivotal, life-changing opportunities to help our residents achieve financial stability and self-sufficiency,” Fulop said.

“Nearly half of the new units will be affordable housing with the addition of on-site services that are designed to fit the needs of our underserved residents who traditionally have limited accessibility. This redevelopment project is all-encompassing, and it serves as the standard-bearer for what innovative public housing initiatives can accomplish.”

According to a statement the winning proposal expands the plans to redevelop Holland Gardens into a model mixed-income, mixed-finance, and mixed-use community that not only preserves all 192 existing public housing units with a right of return for current residents, but also expands affordability by adding 74 new affordable units for seniors, 309 market-rate units, and 56 two-bedroom condos - half of which will be affordable for families earning between 60% and 120% AMI. In addition to the added on-site resident services, a brand new public library will be built to serve the entire surrounding community.

The revitalization project will also add a 14,000-square-foot community building with a brand new Jersey City Free Public Library branch inside and house offices for the JCHA’s Resident Empowerment and Community Engagement (RECE) Department, which partners with dozens of community organizations to connect residents with resources and programming, including afterschool programs, workforce development, senior services, and a digital inclusion program that has garnered national recognition.

In addition, the redevelopment project will create approximately 1,000 jobs, with prioritization for local hiring and minority- and women-owned businesses, the statement said.

Every unit will be built equally in terms of the design and finishes to ensure residents of all income levels can equally experience high quality, equitable living with amenities such as in-unit dishwashers, and washer and dryer units.

The plan, which includes green energy and sustainable building practices, will also transform the surrounding neighborhood by reconnecting 15th street, creating a vibrant pedestrian plaza to foster community by adding amenities for all residents and the surrounding neighborhood.

“The JCHA’s mission encompasses serving not just our current residents, but low- and extremely-low income residents throughout Jersey City. This groundbreaking project not only provides 1:1 replacement of all public housing at the site, but also significantly expands affordability, opportunity, and resource accessibility for residents citywide,” commended State Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, who has served as Chairman of the Jersey City Housing Authority for 15 years.

The four buildings approved under the updated Holland Gardens Revitalization Plan include:

A Senior Building with 74 affordable units set aside for seniors on fixed incomes, for sale condominium building, 56 homeownership units, half of which will be affordable,

A retail and community building, 14,000 square foot community space, 12,000 square foot public library branch, including media center, 2,000 square foot office for JCHA’s Resident Empowerment and Community Engagement Department.

A North Residential Tower with 192 public housing units and 309 market-rate units.

Originally built in 1944, all five existing low-rise Holland Gardens buildings will be demolished and redeveloped. Current Holland Gardens residents will be provided with relocation services during construction, with a right to return once the new buildings are habitable.

Beginning in 2019, the JCHA sponsored a six-month charrette process with Holland Gardens residents to develop the Holland Vision that will be realized through this plan, held ongoing community meetings to provide information, and, for the first time, included a resident to serve as a voting member of the JCHA Evaluation Committee.

“This is the first time a resident has been part of the procurement process, and we as residents worked hand-in-hand with the Housing Authority,” longtime resident Bernadine Taylor, who serves as a resident representative and voting member on the JCHA’s Evaluation Committee, said. “In this plan, they made sure to fit our needs as residents, specifically for the seniors. When they gave us a choice to live in the new senior building or stay in the parcels that was a big plus to me.”

The $500 million project will provide approximately $28 million in ground lease payments to the JCHA over the next 30 years. Resident services payments to the JCHA totaling $10 million will support the work of its RECE Department. PILOT payments totaling $61 million over the next 30 years, including $20M in Redevelopment Area Bond (RAB) repayment and $10M in RAB interest, will circulate back into the community to strengthen and expand Jersey City’s affordable housing stock and critical services to help residents in need.

“By working closely Holland Gardens residents, listening to their concerns and their dreams, the JCHA co-created a transformative vision with them to attract public-private investment that not only benefits public housing residents who will return to a new, revitalized home, but also enriches the surrounding neighborhood,” said JCHA Executive Director Vivian Brady-Phillips. “We believe this project will improve opportunities for residents who have made Holland Gardens their home and for generations to come.”



