Change location
See more from this location?
Washington State
informnny.com
White House cybersecurity strategy stresses software safety
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK, Associated Press,5 days ago
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK, Associated Press,5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An ambitious and wide-ranging White House cybersecurity plan released Thursday calls for bolstering protections on critical sectors and making software companies legally...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0