JUST IN: GOP-Led House Ethics Committee to Investigate George Santos For Alleged Sexual Misconduct, Campaign Finance Violations

The Committee unanimously voted on February 28, 2023, to establish an Investigative Subcommittee. Pursuant to the Committee’s action, the Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.
Santos is also being accused of sexual harassment by a former aide who was working towards a formal job in his Congressional office, but has come forth with accusations that the congressman inappropriately touched and came onto him.
