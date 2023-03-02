Leadership changes at Koch Industries announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Koch Industries announced on Thursday a series of leadership changes.

Dave Robertson will join Charles Koch as co-chief executive officer of Koch Industries. He was also elected vice chairman of the board. Charles will continue as chairman.

Taking Robertson’s place as president and the chief operating officer is Jim Hannan. He was previously executive vice president and CEO – Enterprises.

Richard Dinkel was elected to the Koch Industries board, and he and Chase Koch were named executive vice presidents. Both will remain in their current roles, a news release said, with Chase as CEO of Koch Disruptive Technologies and Dinkel as CFO of Koch Industries, but with additional responsibilities.

In addition, there were two other officer changes. Ray Geoffroy and Mark Luetters have become senior vice presidents, with Geoffroy continuing as general counsel of Koch Industries and Luetters as president of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions and Koch Minerals & Trading, a news release said.

“My role and responsibilities will continue as they have been. I believe altogether these changes will improve our ability to continually transform for the benefit of our company, our employees, our customers and people throughout society,” said Charles.

