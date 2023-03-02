Which major local project would you want finished immediately?
5 days ago
For Portland and any city, development is vital to stay apace with progress and the needs of its citizens . More often than not, those demands are pressing, and civic leaders must juggle time, resources, and money.
But if you could wave a magic wand to instantly finish a major local infrastructure or development project in Portland, which project would you choose and why?
Note: In this scenario, we have an arcane tool with unlimited power, so of course we would make sure everyone was housed first.
We’ve got a few suggestions to help break ground .
When you have your answer, let us know and we may share it in an upcoming newsletter .
As for the two of us? City Editor Ben wants to see the Albina Vision Trust’s ideas come to life — and give the Moda Center a major face-lift while we’re at it. City Editor Cambrie would love to see the Paris Theatre in Old Town restored to its original 1890s glory and reopened as a dinner theater, à la the Moulin Rouge in actual Paris.
