Portland, OR
Which major local project would you want finished immediately?

5 days ago
Who knows how the skyline will look in the future?

Photo by @shutterbug_shah

For Portland and any city, development is vital to stay apace with progress and the needs of its citizens . More often than not, those demands are pressing, and civic leaders must juggle time, resources, and money.

But if you could wave a magic wand to
instantly finish a major local infrastructure or development project in Portland, which project would you choose and why?

Note: In this scenario, we have an arcane tool with unlimited power, so of course we would make sure everyone was housed first.

As for the two of us? City Editor Ben wants to see the Albina Vision Trust’s ideas come to life — and give the Moda Center a major face-lift while we’re at it. City Editor Cambrie would love to see the Paris Theatre in Old Town restored to its original 1890s glory and reopened as a dinner theater, à la the Moulin Rouge in actual Paris.
