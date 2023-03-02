Open in App
Atlanta, GA
92.9 The Game

Why Desmond Ridder must be only QB Falcons are in the mix for

By Midday Show W Andy RandyBeau Johnson,

5 days ago

With the NFL combine underway, and the draft coming up soon, the Atlanta Falcons are in a great position to make their team better. The Falcons have well over $50 million in cap space, and the No. 8 overall draft pick. But they can't use any of that on a quarterback.

Here's why.

Having Lamar Jackson would be nice for any team, but he isn't a free agent, and he's not likely to hit the market. The team that acquires Jackson's services will have to trade a lot of draft capital to get him, and the Falcons aren't in a situation where they can afford to do that.

It would make sense to a team that is only a quarterback away from having a Super Bowl-contending team to give up a lot of draft capital, but that's not where the Falcons are.

Desmond Ridder has to play well enough to allow the Falcons to build around him, then sign him to a long term deal.

Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael caught up with 92.9 The Game's Falcons insider Joe Patrick and Joe reminded them: "The Chiefs are successful because they didn't have to trade draft capital to acquire Patrick Mahomes."

