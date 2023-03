Why do we have a road sign for Ocean City, MD?

Well I would walk 1,536.5 miles, and I would walk 1,536.5 more, just to be that man who walked 3,073 miles and fell down at your door. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Reader Erin sent us this photo of her with the Sacramento sign in Ocean City, MD. Photo via Erin N.

Reader Merrill’s grandfather operated an arcade in Ocean City, MD. Photo via Merrill K.

Original story below

Following the sign

The other end of Highway 50 in Ocean City, MD. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Heading in the right direction

we are overwhelmed by the responses we received from our readers about thesign on Highway 50, and thought we would share some of our favorite responses with you:We would love to know if the sign has inspired any adventures or trips of your own.Driving eastward into Sacramento, you’ve probably spotted aalong. What’s odd is the mention of— separated from Sacramento by eleven states andBuckle up — we’re taking a road trip to explain the origins.Ocean City had its own signfirst. The Maryland State Highway Administration explained to FOX40 that Ocean City leaders — including a man named Ed Buck — installed the Highway 50 sign on their side sometime between the 1970s and 1980s to denote the end of the highway as it reached the nation’s eastern shore.According to a 2016 article from CapRadio , Caltrans’ head of California highway maintenance in the 1980s,, was inspired by Ed’s work to add a sign on the westernmost end of the roadway — albeit somewhat ironically.“I can remember I got a lot of static from Caltrans people because I had been conducting a campaign to get rid of unnecessary signs — and this really was an unnecessary sign,” John told the NPR affiliate.That “unnecessary sign” drivers see on the side of the road today isn’t actually the original — but a. The first two versions of the sign,, were. Caltrans workers added the distances to Placerville and South Lake Tahoe during the third sign’s installment. This way, the sign would be larger and harder to stealHave you driven all the way to Ocean City? If so, let us know — or tell us what otherSacramento questions you want answered.