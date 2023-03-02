Open in App
Sacramento, CA
6AM City

Sacramento Republic FC unveils new kit

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGk0Q_0l5bYBXG00

We may prefer these over the traditional kits.

Photo provided by Republic FC

It’s a great time to be a Sac sports fan . The Kings are killing it , River Cats baseball returns at the end of the month , and Republic FC will take the pitch in El Paso, TX next week
(Saturday, March 11) to open their season.

In anticipation, the Indomitable Club has rolled out a new kit (that’s soccer for uniforms) to celebrate 10 years in Sacramento. The kit is dripping with team history — from the black color representing the #5YearsOfGlory campaign, to the sash design taking inspiration from moments across Republic history. It is, in our humble opinion , a swag-tastic love letter to the City of Trees .


If you’re already itching for some action, grab tickets for tomorrow’s final preseason match against Monterey Bay FC, and stick around after the game for this year’s Fan Fest an opportunity to meet the players .
