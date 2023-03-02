Sacramento Republic FC unveils new kit

It’s a great time to be a Sac sports fan . The Kings are killing it , River Cats baseball returns at the end of the month , and Republic FC will take the pitch in El Paso, TX next week (Saturday, March 11) to open their season.
In anticipation, the Indomitable Club has rolled out a new kit (that’s soccer for uniforms) to celebrate 10 years in Sacramento. The kit is dripping with team history — from the black color representing the #5YearsOfGlory campaign, to the sash design taking inspiration from moments across Republic history. It is, in our humble opinion , a swag-tastic love letter to the City of Trees .
If you’re already itching for some action, grab tickets for tomorrow’s final preseason match against Monterey Bay FC, and stick around after the game for this year’s Fan Fest — an opportunity to meet the players .
