Open in App
Jersey City, NJ
See more from this location?
1010WINS

Jersey City cop charged after suspected gunman arrested at her house

By Curtis Brodner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396I5Y_0l5bY8yK00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Jersey City police officer was arrested on Wednesday for hindering arrest a year after a man wanted for a shooting was arrested at her house, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting took place on Feb. 10, 2022, and the suspect was arrested at Officer Page Rivera’s home a week later, according to authorities.

Rivera was allegedly aware of the man’s arrest warrant through her employment at the police department.

Officials did not specify the relationship between the officer and the alleged gunman.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Internal Affairs Unit arrested her on Wednesday and charged her with hindering.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jersey City, NJ newsLocal Jersey City, NJ
3 from Newark charged with Jersey City murder of man who was shot in 2019 and died 14 months later
Jersey City, NJ16 hours ago
Trio Charged With Murder In 2019 Jersey City Shooting
Jersey City, NJ17 hours ago
HCPO reviewing 2 separate Jersey City police responses this weekend for excessive force
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man, 19, found fatally shot inside Newark residence, gunman at large
Newark, NJ17 hours ago
Girlfriend's ex arrested in Queens fatal stabbing of man found in SUV
Queens, NY21 hours ago
Teen injured in shooting while trying to board Harlem bus: NYPD
Manhattan, NY20 hours ago
Couple charged after over $100K in cocaine, cash seized during raid at NJ apartment
West New York, NJ17 hours ago
DRUG BUST: $35K In Cocaine, Magazines, Firearms Seized From Hudson County Duo, Prosecutor Says
West New York, NJ21 hours ago
Drunk driver charged in 2020 Queens crash that killed NYPD officer
Queens, NY18 hours ago
Newark police seeking to identify shooting suspect
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Smoke bomb suspect screams ‘white lives matter’ in attack at church concert for social justice: Police
Asbury Park, NJ13 hours ago
Prosecutor: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Police in Newark continue investigation of weekend double shooting
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Officials investigate fatal hit-and-run collision in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Hackensack Police Department Arrest Bergenfield Man on Multiple Criminal Charges
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
WILLOWBROOK BRAWL: Boy, 16, Stabbed 14-Year-Old Member Of Rival Passaic Group, Wayne Police Say
Passaic, NJ1 day ago
Four arrests over street fight with weapons
Newark, NJ23 hours ago
NJ Man, 34, Shot to Death Outside Jersey City Fire Station
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Two teens shot near Brooklyn school; 2 in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
FBI offering $250k reward for unsolved 2008 Times Square bombing
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Knife-wielding man punches security guard during attempted theft at store in SI mall
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
'MURDERER': Video shows suspects in vandalism of Central Park Columbus statue
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Two Bronx men charged in $1 million ATM theft operation
Bronx, NY22 hours ago
Man charged with murder in death at hotel; victim was Durham woman
Durham, NC1 day ago
Suspect in deadly bodega shooting linked to 4 robberies in 3 boroughs, police say
Bronx, NY1 day ago
PHOTO: Man who groped girl, 15, aboard Manhattan subway train sought by police
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Jersey City Man Dead in Saturday Shooting
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Newark police release images of suspected gunman still on the loose
Newark, NJ2 days ago
After slain N.J. councilwoman’s funeral, family hires lawyer to question authorities
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy