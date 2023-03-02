Jersey City cop charged after suspected gunman arrested at her house

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Jersey City police officer was arrested on Wednesday for hindering arrest a year after a man wanted for a shooting was arrested at her house, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting took place on Feb. 10, 2022, and the suspect was arrested at Officer Page Rivera’s home a week later, according to authorities.

Rivera was allegedly aware of the man’s arrest warrant through her employment at the police department.

Officials did not specify the relationship between the officer and the alleged gunman.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Internal Affairs Unit arrested her on Wednesday and charged her with hindering.