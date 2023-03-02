Balboa Park in San Diego among best US tourist attractions, study finds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego’s Balboa Park is ranked among the best tourist attractions in the U.S., according to a new study.
Family Destinations Guide looked at 50 of the most popular tourist spots in the nation — based on annual visitors — and compiled a listing of some of the best and some of the worst, after examining TripAdvisor 5-star/excellent reviews.
On the top of the list are Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, and the Grand Canyon in Arizona — each with 89% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.
Balboa Park, with 13 million visitors per year, comes in at 6th on the list, with 74% of its TripAdvisor reviews listed as excellent.
The popular San Diego destination is ranked just after Central Park (4th on the list, 78% excellent reviews) and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco (5th, 75% excellent reviews).
Disney’s Epcot and the Magic Kingdom, both at Walt Disney World in Orlando, round out the top 10.
Among the destinations with the lowest percentage of excellent reviews:
- The Strip in Las Vegas
- Times Square in New York City
- Navy Pier in Chicago
- Venice Beach in Los Angeles (the fewest excellent reviews of any attraction in the top 50)
A Family Destinations Guide spokesperson said, "When researching your next vacation, make a plan of all the attractions you would like to see. Looking at reviews online is a great way to get a second opinion of an attraction before spending time or money visiting."
