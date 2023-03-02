City of LaGrange to host monthly litter cleanup on March 4

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange announced Thursday that it would hold its monthly litter cleanup on Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Interested individuals are asked to meet at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot at 505 South Greenwood Street in LaGrange, Georgia.

The City of LaGrange says the litter cleanup crew will pick up litter in the surrounding areas. The event is open to the public, and the city will provide gloves, vests, and trash bags for participants.

According to the City of Lagrange, City Manager Meg Kelsey created the monthly litter cleanup campaign back in 2018 to encourage citizens to keep their environment clean. The initial cleanup event garnered enough success for city officials to decide to host the event every month.

Additionally, any organization interested in partnering with the City of LaGrange at any of the monthly litter cleanups can contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.