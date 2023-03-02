Open in App
Lagrange, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

City of LaGrange to host monthly litter cleanup on March 4

By Simone Gibson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXYAg_0l5bVbT500

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange announced Thursday that it would hold its monthly litter cleanup on Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Interested individuals are asked to meet at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot at 505 South Greenwood Street in LaGrange, Georgia.

The City of LaGrange says the litter cleanup crew will pick up litter in the surrounding areas. The event is open to the public, and the city will provide gloves, vests, and trash bags for participants.

According to the City of Lagrange, City Manager Meg Kelsey created the monthly litter cleanup campaign back in 2018 to encourage citizens to keep their environment clean. The initial cleanup event garnered enough success for city officials to decide to host the event every month.

Additionally, any organization interested in partnering with the City of LaGrange at any of the monthly litter cleanups can contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus
Columbus, GA12 hours ago
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Group of metro Atlanta teens drove golf cart to store, stole BuzzBallz Chillers, police say
Peachtree City, GA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Alabama town named one of the best Southern small towns in USA Today poll
Alexander City, AL21 hours ago
Last day of 80s for a while
Columbus, GA1 day ago
PHOTOS: Auburn Fire Department frees golden retriever puppy from a precarious kennel incident
Auburn, AL20 hours ago
‘March for Jesus’ being held in uptown Columbus
Columbus, GA5 days ago
Stacey Abrams speaks at Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Columbus, GA19 hours ago
6 arrested by Peachtree City police
Peachtree City, GA1 day ago
Opelika police search for woman reported missing from Columbus Parkway
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Peach Little League hosts safety meeting after rise in violence
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Several people kicked out of Six Flags Over Georgia after 'inappropriate behavior'
Austell, GA1 day ago
A popular metro Atlanta bookstore owner was found dead in a creek. Her employee is charged with murder
Locust Grove, GA1 day ago
Taekwondo studio offers students safe space amid recent violence in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
7 Troup County men indicted on gang charges
Lagrange, GA2 days ago
Shannon Alexandra Wade, 27, of Fayetteville, Ga
Fayetteville, GA5 days ago
Shenandoah building set to open in two weeks
Newnan, GA5 days ago
‘The healing of our community starts with prayer’: Local churches unite for ‘March for Jesus’
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Our Favorite Restaurants in Columbus GA
Columbus, GA4 days ago
MCSD 2023 SLE summer program registration now open
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Pets of the Week: Jack and Lucky
Newnan, GA1 day ago
Body found in Cedar Creek identified as Locust Grove business owner
Locust Grove, GA2 days ago
Traffic Fatality on Calhoun County’s Cottaquilla Road
Bremen, GA1 day ago
Community holds balloon release to honor 66-year-old shot in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy