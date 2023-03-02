Pedestrian injured in San Jose traffic incident

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier today, following a collision with a vehicle in the area of Pearl Avenue and Edenbury Lane, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department .

Units are currently responding to the scene, police said. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating, according to police. The pedestrian’s condition was stabilized and their injuries were downgraded to non-life threatening, according to a subsequent tweet from SJPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.