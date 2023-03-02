Open in App
San Jose, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian injured in San Jose traffic incident

By Alex Baker,

5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier today, following a collision with a vehicle in the area of Pearl Avenue and Edenbury Lane, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department .

Suspect in San Jose street vendor assault arrested

Units are currently responding to the scene, police said. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating, according to police. The pedestrian’s condition was stabilized and their injuries were downgraded to non-life threatening, according to a subsequent tweet from SJPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

