Fairfax County, VA
WashingtonExaminer

School board member pushed curriculum removing 'Islamic terror' from 9/11 lessons

By Jeremiah Poff,

5 days ago

A member of the Fairfax County School Board previously advocated adopting a curriculum that omitted the phrase "Islamic terrorism" in history lessons about 9/11.

Abrar Omeish urged a "culturally responsive" curriculum that said 9/11 history should not be taught as a conflict between two different cultures and that there was substantial disagreement about what "terrorism" means, according to Fox News.

"Do not frame the lessons as a chance to explore the definition of terrorism or a clash of two different societies/cultures," the curriculum guide reportedly said. "There is much disagreement about what terrorism means, and it’s often used in a biased manner."


Omeish had previously spoken out about the need for "anti-bias" education on the history of 9/11 that also included discussions on xenophobia and Islamophobia that occurred after the infamous terror attacks.

"The teaching of 20 years since 9/11 & the social/political impacts on community must include lessons to never forget dangers of collective blame, xenophobia, & demonization of entire populations," the FCPS school board member said. "We must affirm the need for proactive & intentional anti-bias education & policies."

"Further, mental health services for 9/11 victims' families, first responders, military veterans, hate victims, and refugees are essential to address how these events continue to shape our communities," she added. "9/11 is a challenging moment that can bring us towards healing our nation together. Let us honor our heroes by committing to fix and rebuild."

The Washington Examiner reached out to FCPS and Omeish for comment.

