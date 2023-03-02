School board member pushed curriculum removing 'Islamic terror' from 9/11 lessons



A member of the Fairfax County School Board previously advocated adopting a curriculum that omitted the phrase "Islamic terrorism" in history lessons about 9/11.

Abrar Omeish urged a "culturally responsive" curriculum that said 9/11 history should not be taught as a conflict between two different cultures and that there was substantial disagreement about what "terrorism" means, according to Fox News.

"Do not frame the lessons as a chance to explore the definition of terrorism or a clash of two different societies/cultures," the curriculum guide reportedly said. "There is much disagreement about what terrorism means, and it’s often used in a biased manner."



Omeish had previously spoken out about the need for "anti-bias" education on the history of 9/11 that also included discussions on xenophobia and Islamophobia that occurred after the infamous terror attacks.

"The teaching of 20 years since 9/11 & the social/political impacts on community must include lessons to never forget dangers of collective blame, xenophobia, & demonization of entire populations," the FCPS school board member said. "We must affirm the need for proactive & intentional anti-bias education & policies."

"Further, mental health services for 9/11 victims' families, first responders, military veterans, hate victims, and refugees are essential to address how these events continue to shape our communities," she added. "9/11 is a challenging moment that can bring us towards healing our nation together. Let us honor our heroes by committing to fix and rebuild."

