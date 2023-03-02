CPAC 2023: Sen. John Kennedy rips into 'embarrassing' Biden administration and 'weird' liberals



S en. John Kennedy (R-LA) tore into the Biden administration and liberal political establishment in typical colorful fashion at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

The Louisiana Republican blasted President Joe Biden and Washington in an address that focused on his distaste of the Left. He was one of several GOP senators who appeared on the first day of talks at the conservative political gathering near Washington.

"I do not hate anyone. I look for grace wherever I can find it, so I say this gently: The Biden administration sucks," Kennedy said, naming its handling of matters including the border , the Afghanistan withdrawal, and COVID-19, concluding, "President Biden has been spectacularly awful. If you put President Biden in charge of the Sahara desert, he would run out of sand. If the aliens landed in Washington, D.C., tomorrow and said, 'Take me to your leader,' it would be embarrassing."

Jose Luis Magana/AP Sen. John Kennedy speaks during Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland., Thursday, March 2, 2023.



Kennedy said the egos of people in government make him wonder how some of them "made it through the birth canal" and said the Right would need to "get some new conspiracy theories because all the old ones came true."

He continued, "The truth is that Americans aren't perfect. We're not. But the other side is crazy. Now, Americans do not deserve to be governed by deeply weird ... people who hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Seuss, and Mr. Potatohead, who hyperventilate on their yoga mats if you use the wrong pronoun. They think kids should be able to change their gender at recess ... and think they are better than us."

Other senators who gave remarks at CPAC on Thursday included Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), J.D. Vance (R-OH), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).