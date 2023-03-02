Biden plans to veto Senate's ESG measure: What's behind the GOP backlash against ESG?

Senate Republicans, with an assist from two Democrats, voted Wednesday to block a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to weigh environmental, social and corporate governance factors when making investments .

A similar vote by House Republicans took place Tuesday. President Biden says he will veto the Senate resolution.

The congressional showdown was months in the making.

Conservative advocacy groups backed by right-wing donors have mounted a campaign in statehouses across the country. They say that ESG is just another example of “woke” influence on big business .

ESG advocates argue that climate change and boardroom diversity are financial issues that should be considered alongside more traditional financial analysis because they signal investments that are riskier than they may appear.

What is ESG?

ESG is an investing strategy that takes into account environmental, social and corporate governance factors in addition to financial analysis.

It is popular with major pension funds that invest the retirements of millions of workers as well as retail investors.

What is an example of ESG?

Investment managers who dig deeper into the environmental records of companies may spot a worrisome trend such as greater regulatory scrutiny or potential upside such as taking steps to mitigate the effects of climate change on the business.

Who is BlackRock and the other top ESG players?

The top three investment firms are BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. They collectively manage $22 trillion in assets from pension funds and other big institutional investors.

Why is ESG investing under fire?

ESG is seen as a threat to the oil, gas and coal industries amid a nationwide push away from fossil fuels.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) talks to reporters during a news conference. Senate Republicans criticized the Biden Administration over a proposed new rule allowing retirement funds to take into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Corporate environmental efforts often include reducing carbon footprints and divesting from fossil fuels.

Who is against ESG? (Think Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis)

Red states from Florida to Texas to West Virginia have launched investigations and pulled billions from money managers like BlackRock despite concerns that doing so may hurt financially.

A leader in the anti-ESG movement is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. Wilfredo Lee, AP

"ESG provides a pretext for CEOs to use shareholder assets to target issues like reducing the use of fossil fuels and restricting Second Amendment rights. It is, in effect, a way for the political left to achieve through corporate power what they cannot achieve at the ballot box," DeSantis wrote in his new book, "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for American Revival."

Other critics include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose company was booted from the S&P 500 ESG index last year. “ ESG is a scam . It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors,” he said at the time.

