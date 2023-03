Rihanna, watch out. You have some competition from some lovely ladies in Kentucky.

Some women at a retirement home in Bowling Green recreated part of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show.

The video shows a row of backup dancers dressed in white moving out of the way to reveal their "Rihanna" dressed in red.

The retirement home posted the video with the caption: "Our halftime show is greater than Rihanna's halftime show."