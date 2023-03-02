Open in App
Kinston, NC
WNCT

South Lenoir High teacher facing assault charges against two students

By Jason O. Boyd,

5 days ago

KINSTON — A South Lenoir High School teacher is facing charges from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a viral video that showed her assaulting two students with an extension cord.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office announced it is pressing charges of simple assault against Patricia Graham, 71. A video shot by someone in a classroom showed the teacher hitting the students, ages 16 and 17. The names of the students are being withheld since they are minors.

The sheriff’s office reports it was notified of the incident Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the information was promptly directed to the South Lenoir High School Resource Officer, who started an investigation.

Deputies were able to recover the video of the incident and presented evidence to the Lenoir County District Attorney, which later led to charges filed by the sheriff’s office.

“We are not going to tolerate this type of behavior in our schools from people in positions of authority,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “This video deeply disturbed me. I am proud of our Sheriff’s Office personnel who immediately responded to this and I commend them for their investigation that resulted in this arrest.”

