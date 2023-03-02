Open in App
Branch, LA
Chili Cookoff & Stick Horse Rodeo set for Saturday

KATC NEWS

5 days ago
The Branch Volunteer Fire Department is set to host its second annual Chili Cookoff and Stick Horse Rodeo this weekend.

General admission is five dollars, but it's free for children under three. Admission includes chili tasting and entry into the rodeo.

If you want to participate in the cookoff, that'll cost 20 dollars.

All the fun starts at 11 Saturday morning at the station.

Branch Volunteer Fire Department

