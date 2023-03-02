Open in App
Peoria, IL
See more from this location?
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria High’s Trip to State a Family Affair for Head Coach, Wife, Daughters

By Kurt Pegler,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190FGt_0l5bTkLC00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Peoria High plays at the girls basketball state tournament Friday at CEFCU Arena, it will mark the first time the Lions have ever played in a state semifinal.

It will also be a family affair for head coach Meechie Edwards.

His wife Kelly and daughter Destini are assistants. And his daughter Denali, a starter on the 28-3 Lions, is one of his captains.

“I’m one of the luckiest guys on the earth.,” Meechie Edwards said. “To have my family with me every single night. Every single practice? Every single game? And I’ve had my kids to coach for 11 years. Who gets that opportunity?”

Edwards coached his son Dyricus and daughter Derria at Peoria High previously.

“To go out as a senior, to have another sister join me, and my dad as my coach, it’s a really great feeling,” said senior forward Denali Craig-Edwards. “It’s a very unique situation. I don’t know, I’ve never really heard of this kind of situation and to be able to live it out is amazing.”

The Lions play LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (33-1) in the class 3A state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Peoria, IL newsLocal Peoria, IL
Area Recreational Hockey Team Proving Age is Just a Number
Peoria, IL11 hours ago
Three Area Schools Gear Up For State
Bloomington, IL7 hours ago
Prep Sports Recap for March 6, 2023: Boys Basketball Super-Sectional Highlights
Metamora, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drake Topples Bradley for MVC Tourney Title, 77-51
Peoria, IL2 days ago
Bradley falls to Drake in MVC tournament final
Peoria, IL2 days ago
It’s a big one: Braves to vie for MVC Tournament title Sunday
Peoria, IL2 days ago
Prep Sports Recap for March 3, 2023
Peoria, IL4 days ago
Two Peoria schools are being demolished
Peoria, IL12 hours ago
Bradley Edges Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament Quarterfinals
Peoria, IL4 days ago
Major League Barbershop celebrates new location with packed house
Peoria, IL2 days ago
Bradley Grabs MVC Awards Wednesday
Peoria, IL5 days ago
Northern Iowa Eliminates ISU, Advances to Play Bradley at MVC Tournament
Cedar Falls, IA5 days ago
Will Ferrell spotted in Central Illinois
Pekin, IL10 hours ago
Peoria man indicted for discharging gun
Peoria, IL15 hours ago
Dac’s Smokehouse closing in Peoria
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Explosion and house fires near downtown Peoria
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Car crashes into school bus in Bloomington
Bloomington, IL4 days ago
Peoria police department recruiting women during Women’s History Month
Peoria, IL2 days ago
Teen arrested after Peoria shooting
Peoria, IL18 hours ago
Peoria fight leads to one man shot
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Urbana man released on own recognizance arrested again in western Illinois
Urbana, IL1 day ago
PPD’s most wanted? Female recruits
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Deadly I-55 crash near Bloomington, ISP identifies victim
Bloomington, IL6 days ago
Habitat for Humanity of McLean County still building through challenges
Bloomington, IL13 hours ago
‘Lucky to be alive;’ Clinton teens hurt in crash
Clinton, IL6 days ago
Spokesperson: Potential UnityPoint merger doesn't affect deal with Carle for Central Illinois hospitals
Pekin, IL1 day ago
Peoria traffic stop ends in foot chase
Peoria, IL4 days ago
Peoria police investigating after house struck by gunfire
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Police: 2 men in critical condition following shooting in Normal
Normal, IL20 hours ago
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Peoria Friday
Peoria, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy