Abbott reappoints Brescia, Muri to State Board For Educator Certification

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Bob Brescia, Ed.D. and Scott Muri, Ed.D. to the State Board for Educator Certification for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029.

The Board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Brescia of Odessa is a teacher of record for Ector County Independent School District and an adjunct professor at Wilmington University. He previously served as the executive director for the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute and as the head of school for Saint Joseph Academy in Brownsville. He is a board member at Constituting America in Dallas, the Odessa Information & Discussion Group, and an advisory board member for Odessa’s Southwest Heritage Credit Union.

Brescia is the former chairman of Basin PBS television and the American Red Cross of the Permian Basin and former president of Rotary International – Greater Odessa. He is also a monthly columnist for the American Society for Public Administration in Washington, D.C. Brescia has 27 years of military service as a highly decorated airborne ranger cavalry soldier, non-commissioned officer, and commissioned officer in the United States Army. He received a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in Civil Government from Norwich University, a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Boston University – European Division, and a Doctor of Education in Executive Leadership with distinction from George Washington University.

Muri of Odessa is the Superintendent for ECISD. He previously served as the superintendent of schools for Spring Branch ISD, deputy superintendent of academics for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, Georgia, and as chief information and accountability officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a member of Chiefs for Change, the American Association of School Administrators, the Urban School Administrators Association, the Texas School Alliance Board of Directors, the Ed-Fi Leadership Council, and the Consortium for School Network Superintendents Advisory Council.

Muri is also a member of the Texas Broadband Office Board of Advisors, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, and executive board member of the Ector County Education Foundation. Additionally, he is a former executive board member of Good Reason Houston, former board member of Junior Achievement of Houston, and former member of the Greater Houston Partnership Education Committee. Muri received a Bachelor of Arts in Intermediate Education and Middle School Education from Wake Forest University, a Master of Public School Administration from Stetson University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.