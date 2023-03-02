‘All American’ Adds Darone Okolie & Tre Hale To Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: The hit CW series All American has added Darone Okolie ( Winning Time ) and Tre Hale ( Platonic ) to its Season 5 cast in recurring roles. The series airs Monday nights at 8 p.m.

Okolie will portray Sal Dominguez, a former high school linebacker with a past. He is a personal trainer at a gym who becomes important to Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling). Hale will portray Kai, a potential GAU recruit chasing an old dream.

All American follows Spencer James, a young football player from Crenshaw who is recruited to play for Beverly High School and must navigate his two vastly different worlds as they begin to collide. Season 5 finds Spencer in his second semester of college trying to help rebuild the school’s football program after their head coach is exposed for purposefully injuring opposing players.

The series also stars Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Hunter Clowdus, Michael Evans Behling, and Greta Onieogou. Taye Diggs, who starred as Billy Baker for 5 seasons, shocked fans in episode 11 by exiting the drama.

All American is executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (who serves as showrunner), Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro, and David Strauss. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Okolie can currently be seen recurring as Larry Johnson in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , which recently wrapped shooting its second season. He will next be seen in the Disney+ series The Crossover. Additional credits include Bob Hearts Abishola and NCIS: Los Angeles for CBS, Own ‘s Queen Sugar, and the CW’s Black Lightning . Okolie is repped by Defining Artists and Stride Management.

Hale can next be seen starring in the Apple TV+ series, Platonic from Nick Stoller, alongside Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. Platonic is set to premiere in late spring/early summer 2023. His credits also include National Champions (STX/Thunder Road) and Love and Monsters (Paramount) for the big screen and Magnum P.I. (CBS/NBC) for TV. Hale is repped by Clear Talent Group, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson, et al.

