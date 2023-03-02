Amber Alert issued for two-year-old abducted near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An Amber Alert has been issued statewide for a missing toddler taken from a town north of Cincinnati.

Two-year-old Brandon Rozier Jr. went missing Thursday morning after his mother dropped him off at a babysitter’s at 1951 Sterling Ave., the North College Hill Police Department said. When his mother came back to the babysitter’s home, the toddler was gone.

Brandon Rozier Jr. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

Lucy Renee Bullock. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

Vehicle in an Ohio Amber Alert issued March 2, 2023, a 2009 Black Saturn Vue with Ohio license plate JVU5960 (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alert)

Brandon Rozier Jr. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera caught video of 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock, a friend of the babysitter, taking both Rozier Jr. and the babysitter’s car without permission at 5 a.m., according to North College Hill police. Rozier has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt. Bullock is around 5’3 and 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Police are searching for a 2009 Black Saturn Vue with the Ohio license plate JVU5960.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.