Oklahoma City, OK
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

5 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in central Oklahoma shot and killed a 69-year-old manager Wednesday, according to police....
