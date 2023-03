(St. Louis) The UNI men’s basketball team advanced in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney with a 75-62 victory against Illinois State.

Bowen Born led the Panthers with 23 points and 5 assists. Michael Duax made 8/10 shots and scored 19 points. Tytan Anderson contributed 16 points on 6/10 shooting. UNI was 12/13 from the free-throw line in the win.

The Panthers advance to face top seed Bradley at noon on Friday.