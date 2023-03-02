D-R/Seekonk hockey in Sweet Sixteen for second straight year after win

Sometimes it just takes a little time to get the juices flowing, and that certainly can be said for Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk on Monday night.

After No. 17 Taunton came out of the gates controlling possession and striking first, the No. 16 Falcon Warriors turned things around as they scored four unanswered goals to beat the Tigers 4-1 in the MIAA Division III Round of 32 at the AJ Quetta Rink at New England Sports Village and book their place in the Sweet Sixteen for the second year in a row.

Here's how it all went down, and also a look at their opponents in the Sweet Sixteen.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, you can get a digital subscription for 99 cents a month.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!