Review: Despite weak score, 'Mean Girls' musical is funny, entertaining and well-designed

If you're a fan of the 2002 novel "Mean Girls" or Tina Fey's hilarious 2004 film version, it's a good bet you'll enjoy Fey's musical adaptation, now playing through Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

Despite a weak score and a few excessively screamy and off-pitch vocals at the Wednesday night performance, the musical is funny and entertaining, and it features the best use of video projections of any touring musical I've seen.

"Mean Girls" is the story of Cady Heron, a 16-year-old transfer student from Africa trying to find her tribe at a high school in Chicago's affluent North Shore region. She's quickly adopted by the outcast artsy crowd but prefers the company of "Plastics," a trio of wealthy and exclusionary girls led by the cruel Regina George.

The 2018 musical features an updated book by Fey and smart and amusing lyrics by Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde"), but the score by Jeff Richmond has only a few memorable numbers, including "What's Wrong With Me," "Apex Predator" and "It Roars." As the last two song titles suggest, the musical's book plays with the Cady's Kenya upbringing around herds of wild animals (not unlike the cliquish teens at North Shore High). And thanks to savvy director-choreographer (and former San Diegan) Casey Nicholaw, there are some amusing send-ups of other musicals in the show, like the puppetry in "The Lion King" and a "Chicago"-style fan-dance number performed with red cafeteria lunch trays.

In addition to the vivid, three-dimensional video projections by Finn Ross and Adam Young, the costumes by Gregg Barnes are a big plus in clarifying the different status levels of students. And one very funny costume created for Regina after she packs on a few pounds mid-show had the audience roaring with laughter.

The musical isn't just for young adults. Older audience members familiar with the movie reacted with cheers to lines from the film, but Fey and lyricist Benjamin updated the book to feature more contemporary and grown-up issues, with references to social media bullying, opioid abuse, body-shaming and teachers preying on students.

On Wednesday, there were six understudies in the cast, including three in principal roles, but the fill-ins did an admirable job making their marks with the fast-paced choreography and songs.

As Cady, English Bernhardt has a big voice and an earnest likability that transforms believably as she becomes intoxicated by the power of the Plastics. She also looks closest to the age of her character in the show. Nadina Hassan is excellent as the icy and sultry mean girl leader Regina, and Jasmine Rogers is endearingly needy as Gretchen, a Plastic with self-doubts. Understudy Megan Grosso was perfection as Karen, the self-described "dumb" Plastic who sleeps around.

Playing the roles of artsy nerds Janis and Damien on Wednesday were understudies Adriana Scalice and Iain Young, who were so good in their parts, it's hard to believe they don't play the roles nightly. Scalice has a bold stage presence and killer voice, and Young, as Janice's George Michael-loving gay bestie, Damian, has the charisma to pull of a big ensemble tap number in Act Two. And Adante Carter is endearing as Cady's love interest, Aaron.

When a touring show can shine, even with so many understudies in lead roles, it shows the strength of the production. "Mean Girls" is worth the ticket.

'Mean Girls’

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p. m. Sunday

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego

Tickets : $39-$114

Online: broadwaysd.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .