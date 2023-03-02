Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Robert Saleh Expects QB Mike White Back With Jets in 2023

By Mike McDaniel,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gA03b_0l5bLrQ100

The Jets coach expects his young quarterback to return to the franchise next season.

Jets coach Robert Saleh addressed the media on Thursday, telling reporters that quarterback Mike White “should be on the roster” next season.

Saleh’s comment comes amid the Jets’ open interest in improving the franchise’s stance at the quarterback position.

“Oh yeah, no, Mike … I feel like I probably should be talking about him more,” Saleh began. “Mike deserves every bit to be talked about. He should be on this roster also and you know, we carried three last year but again, he’s going through his process and it’s obviously something we’re keeping close tabs on.”

The quarterback position was a revolving door for the Jets last season, as former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and White all saw time as the starter. White, a second-year quarterback, started in four games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,192 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions.

Watch the Jets with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

While the Jets have been rumored as a potential destination for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he ends up being dealt, the team is also open to adding a signal-caller in free agency. The Jets have formally met with Derek Carr , who was released by the Raiders last month, and have also been linked to free agent quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Although the team is open to all options at the position, it’s clear that White remains a viable quarterback in the mix for the Jets as they look to improve their offense heading into 2023 and beyond.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Veteran NFL Quarterback Expected To Be Cut This Offseason
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Two NFL Teams Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo In Free Agency: Report
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Ravens Statement on Franchise-Tagging Lamar Jackson Indicates They Intend to Sign Long-Term Deal
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO26 days ago
Arch Manning Receives Mixed Review After First Longhorns Practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
Another Enormous Beer Snake at XFL Game Goes Viral
Washington, DC2 days ago
Kirk Ferentz Blasts Settlement in Iowa Racial Discrimination Suit
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
NFL Franchise Tag Deadline: Lamar Jackson Outmatched by the Ravens
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Vikings Release LB Eric Kendricks
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Texas Tech Suspends Mark Adams for Slavery Comment
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
RGIII Reports Ravens Are ‘Not Reluctant’ to Sign Jackson to Big-Money Deal
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Packers’ Jones Has Message for Jets Fans Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors
Green Bay, WI21 hours ago
Report: Ravens to Place Franchise Tag on Jackson If Deal Isn’t Reached
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
NFL Combine MMQB: Why the Bears Will Likely Trade the No. 1 Pick, and More Quarterback Market Updates
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Luka Doncic, Devin Booker Discuss Heated Exchange in Suns-Mavericks
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jalen Brunson Hilariously Labels Immanuel Quickley 'Him' After Knicks-Celtics Thriller
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy