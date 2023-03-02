Robert Saleh Expects QB Mike White Back With Jets in 2023

The Jets coach expects his young quarterback to return to the franchise next season.

Jets coach Robert Saleh addressed the media on Thursday, telling reporters that quarterback Mike White “should be on the roster” next season.

Saleh’s comment comes amid the Jets’ open interest in improving the franchise’s stance at the quarterback position.

“Oh yeah, no, Mike … I feel like I probably should be talking about him more,” Saleh began. “Mike deserves every bit to be talked about. He should be on this roster also and you know, we carried three last year but again, he’s going through his process and it’s obviously something we’re keeping close tabs on.”

The quarterback position was a revolving door for the Jets last season, as former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and White all saw time as the starter. White, a second-year quarterback, started in four games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,192 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions.

Watch the Jets with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

While the Jets have been rumored as a potential destination for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he ends up being dealt, the team is also open to adding a signal-caller in free agency. The Jets have formally met with Derek Carr , who was released by the Raiders last month, and have also been linked to free agent quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Although the team is open to all options at the position, it’s clear that White remains a viable quarterback in the mix for the Jets as they look to improve their offense heading into 2023 and beyond.