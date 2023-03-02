Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Final surviving member of historic Tuskegee Airmen from Chicago area dies

By Mitch Dudek,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cilA_0l5bLQmW00

Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr. told generations of kids about being one of the Tuskegee Airmen, the nation’s first Black aviation combat unit.

At schools and churches, he told the story of how the unit became legendary for aerial prowess and for shattering the stereotype that Black men weren’t capable of being combat pilots.

He delighted in introducing children to aviation by meeting them at Gary/Chicago Airport and taking them up for their first flights — free — through the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles Program.

As a kid growing up in Chicago Heights, Mr. Wilkerson dreamed of flying as he tossed toy airplanes. He later became a bomber pilot with the Tuskegee Airmen, whose competence and bravery helped pave the way for desegregation in the military.

Only the groups’ fighter pilots — known as red tails because of the color of their plane’s tails — served in combat during World War II. The war ended before bomber pilots were activated.

Despite not taking part in the  aerial combat that Tuskegee Airmen fighter pilots became known for, Mr. Wilkerson felt he was ‘riding their shoulders’ and that it was his duty to keep alive the legend they built, according to a story published by the U.S. Army Reserve.

Mr. Wilkerson, the last known surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen in the Chicago area, died Feb. 8 of natural causes. He was 96.

In 2000, 55 Chicago-area Tuskegee Airmen — pilots, crew members and support staff like mechanics — attended an event honoring them. Now, with Mr. Wilkerson’s death, there are no surviving original members of the Tuskegee Airmen left in the Chicago chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the group’s history.

“His departure is a great loss to us and the entire community, as he frequently made appearances at schools, churches, etc., talking to people, particularly young people, about the Tuskegee Airmen and his experience as a member of that elite group,” said Ken Rapier, head of the Chicago chapter.

Fewer than 1,000 pilots served with the Tuskegee Airmen. Only three fighter pilots are still alive, according to Jerry Burton, national president of the nonprofit. The number of surviving bomber pilots isn’t known, but it’s thought their ranks have similarly dwindled.

Mr. Wilkerson was a senior at Bloom High School in Chicago Heights when he registered for the Army Air Force. He passed a test and 10 days after graduation found himself on a train to Tuskegee, Alabama, to start training.

He rode a Pullman sleeper car but upon crossing the Mason-Dixon line was directed to a Blacks-only car. Mr. Wilkerson called that his “first real hard taste of segregation,” during an interview with Chicago’s Pritzker Military Museum & Library.

He had a similar experience on a bus in Alabama despite being in uniform.

“It was pretty devastating for him that he had gone through all this training as a pilot and was ready to put his life on the line for his country, and he was told to go to the back of the bus,” Rapier said. “He got emotional at retelling that story.”

Despite his training, job options were limited upon returning to Chicago.

“After the war, we were not able to go into commercial aviation,” Mr. Wilkerson told the military museum. “Blacks weren’t accepted at that time. I couldn’t fly commercially. So I became a bus driver in Chicago.”

The Chicago chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. was named after the extinct dodo bird because its aviators “had their wings but could not fly,” Rapier said.

Mr. Wilkerson, who lived in Markham, fulfilled a dream by owning a plane with his friend Maceo Ellison, a retired physician.

“He and I owned a Cessna 172 and flew out of Lansing Municipal Airport, and we flew to all of the surrounding airports, anything within 75 to 100 miles,” Ellison said.”Every Saturday for 15 or 20 years, we’d get into the airplane, fly somewhere and buy a hamburger and come back. We called it the $50 hamburger because it cost that much in gas.”

Mr. Wilkerson, who was a bomber pilot because he was too big to fit in the cockpit of a fighter plane, didn’t brag about being part of the Tuskegee Airmen, Ellison said.

“He could have walked on water,” Ellison said of the reverence in the Black community for Tuskegee Airmen. “There weren’t too many Black heroes back then besides the boxer Joe Louis.”

Mr. Wilkerson was among about 300 surviving members awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007 by President George W. Bush.

Mr. Wilkerson also worked as a freelance photographer most of his life. And, in 1962, he began a career in radio with the old WBEE-AM in Harvey, where he was a weekend host known as “Weekend Wilkie” as well as program director and manager of community affairs. He later worked at WMAQ-AM.

Services have been held.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson in Selma for commemoration of attack on civil rights demonstrators
Selma, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Joseph Zucchero, founder of Chicago's legendary Mr. Beef, has died
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Aldermen blast Lightfoot plan to hold Taste of Chicago on same weekend as NASCAR race
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Woman struggles to remove squatters from Chicago home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Geoffrey Baer finds ‘gems all over Chicagoland’
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Toni Preckwinkle, respected CPS principal announce Chicago mayoral endorsements
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Tumultuous relationship ends in murder at suburban motel: prosecutors
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
This Chicago Steakhouse is One of the Best in the United States
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Celebrating Pulaski Day in Illinois
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Two men, one boy shot in Austin
Chicago, IL14 minutes ago
Chicagoans mark city’s 186th birthday with Vienna Beef, Eli’s Cheesecake
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago university to begin manufacturing semiconductors
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Black And Latino Chicagoans Are Snapping Up Two-Flats — A Promising Sign, Experts Say
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Best Chicago Pizza: Top 5 Delicious Pies Most Recommended By Food Experts
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago weekend gun violence: 5 killed, 12 wounded
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson downplay ties to police, teachers’ unions
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Cubs install kits at Wrigley Field in event of bleeding emergencies
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Paid tech training now offered for thousands of CPS students, families
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Love was in the air, literally, at Irish festival in Will County
Manhattan, IL1 day ago
Lightfoot praises her outgoing police superintendent
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
23rd annual Polar Plunge brings sunshine, crowd of thousands
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mother of missing postal worker Kierra Coles renews call for help: ‘I just need closure’
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Woman, 3 children critically hurt in Northwest Side house fire: Police
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
The Habitat Company Secures Financing for OC Living – Phase 2 of $200M Mixed-use Ogden Commons in Chicago’s North Lawndale Neighborhood
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Proposed cameras would ticket drivers illegally parked in Chicago bike lanes
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
FBI release pics of suspects wanted for armored car robbery in Orland Park
Orland Park, IL15 hours ago
Chicago Mayoral Election: Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas earn new endorsements ahead of runoff race
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Disgruntled United Center concession workers conduct 1-day strike
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Who will Dr. Willie Wilson support as the Mayoral Runoff approaches?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: FOID card holder, 76, fatally shoots man during argument in Bridgeport, CPD says
Chicago, IL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy