Stolen gun, drugs found during Rockford traffic stop, police say

By John Clark,

5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of two 19-year-old men after two loaded guns (one stolen from Wisconsin) and Ecstacy pills were found during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled a car over at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on Ridge Avenue.

Police said Emanuel Albert, 19, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated use of a deadly weapon. He had the drug Ecstacy on his person, police said.

Officers then found the guns inside the car. One had an illegal extended magazine, the other was reported stolen from Racine, Wisconsin.

Albert was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Terrance Green, 19, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, No Valid Firearm Owners Identification, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

