House ethics subcommittee to investigate George Santos for alleged unlawful activity, sexual misconduct

George Santos will face a House subcommittee probe.

A congressional investigation into Rep. George Santos is kicking into a new gear — the Republican who represents Long Island's North Shore and a sliver of Queens is getting a special subcommittee dedicated just to him.

The House ethics committee announced on Thursday that it would establish a subcommittee to investigate whether Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

The subcommittee will be chaired by Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), while Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pennsylvania) will be its ranking member. The subcommittee's two other members include Rep. John Rutherford (R-Florida) and Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland).

In its statement, the subcommittee noted “that the mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” and also indicated it would not provide additional public comment about its investigation at this time.

Santos acknowledged the investigation in a tweet , stating that “the House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating. There will be no further comment made at this time.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed last month that Santos was the target of an ethics investigation. The announcement on Thursday is the latest sign that the House plans to dig into the many lies told by Santos to determine if any qualify as formal ethics, campaign finance or legal violations.

Democratic lawmakers have been clamoring for an investigation into Santos since the start of the 118th Congress. Two New York Democrats, Rep. Ritchie Torres and Rep. Dan Goldman, filed a formal complaint with the House ethics committee in January.