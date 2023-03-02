JC Quarterback Originally from Seattle Will Join Huskies as Walk-On

Former Blanchet High signal-caller Alex Johnson comes to the UW after playing for Santa Barbara City College.

Alex Johnson, a quarterback on the tall side who played his high school football just down the street from the University of Washington, will join the Huskies as a walk-on this spring, he disclosed this week.

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound Johnson comes to the UW from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School and Santa Barbara City College in Southern California.

He will attempt to become the second Blanchet quarterback to play a prominent role for the Huskies, following Chris Rowland (1972-75), who once rotated as the starter with Warren Moon and passed for a school-record 5 touchdowns in a game.

Johnson also hopes to emulate Hugh Millen (1983-85) as another quarterback from north Seattle who turned himself into a prospect through the California JC ranks and join the UW as a walk-on before earning a scholarship and a starting job. In publicity shots, he wore Millen's No. 12.

OK, but this homegrown QB has quite the difficult road to navigate in order to live out those dreams.

Johnson will join a Husky quarterback pool that already goes six-deep with senior Michael Penix Jr., who led the nation in passing yards per game (357) last season; junior Dylan Morris, who's been a two-year starter; reclassified 4-star recruit Austin Mack, who joins the program in the fall; and fellow walk-ons Camdyn Stiegeler, Tyson Lang and Teddy Purcell.

He comes off a 2022 season for a 10-1 Santa Barbara CC team that tested him in every way.

JC quarterback Alex Johnson met with UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb on a campus visit. UW

Johnson opened the season as the Vaqueros starter, but threw three interceptions in a 21-10 loss to Allan Hancock and was replaced not only during the game but for the next two outings as well.

Once he reclaimed his starting job, Johnson played well enough that he was named American Pacific Conference Offensive Player of the year. He completed 86 of 150 passes for 1,061 yards and 9 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. He also ran for 7 scores.

