Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Man rescued from Huntsville waters near Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment Center

By Kait Newsum,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNl6r_0l5bGSwH00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — One man was rescued from waters near the Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment Center, according to fire officials.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett with Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) confirmed with News 19 that a man fell into Pinhook Creek.

PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding reported across the Tennessee Valley

Eight total units responded to the scene at 2309 Springbranch Road on Thursday afternoon, Bennett said.

While the circumstances surrounding how the man ended up in the creek are unclear, emergency officials confirm he was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Don Webster with HEMSI said the man is in stable condition.

Several agencies were involved in the rescue alongside HFR, including the Huntsville Police Department, HEMSI and the Madison County Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Huntsville, AL newsLocal Huntsville, AL
Huntsville family lost home in storm
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Arab Animal Control loses roof in last week’s severe storm
Arab, AL1 day ago
Huntsville’s Green Team to host two community clean up and clean out events
Huntsville, AL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Madison, AL1 day ago
Decatur Fire & Rescue awaits penalties from ‘mandatory overtime’ incident
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Huntsville Police divert traffic after six-vehicle wreck
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
One person hospitalized Saturday in Huntsville crash
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
ALEA: wreck near Rocket Center result of a police chase
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Gunshot victim found injured on Newson Road
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Crash near Harvest kills one, injures two
Harvest, AL2 days ago
ALEA identify man killed in weekend crash near Harvest
Harvest, AL1 day ago
Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Bullet found on floor of Hampton Cove Elementary classroom
Huntsville, AL17 hours ago
Turning chilly mid-March
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
One dead, one injured in single-car crash after hitting tree stump
Hazel Green, AL1 day ago
UPDATE: 2nd storm-related death confirmed in Madison County
Florence, AL4 days ago
HPD Investigating after one injured in shooting
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Gun found in teen’s vehicle at Lauderdale County High School
Rogersville, AL21 hours ago
Hearing set for Decatur man who ‘admitted’ to stabbing his grandmother
Decatur, AL22 hours ago
Casino Night to benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Thousands still without power across North Alabama
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Decatur City Council approves funds for massive recreation and park project
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Madison County Deputy Prosecutor, former officer discusses policing
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Hundreds of kites soar for social justice in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Both lanes of Highway 157 shut down
Cullman, AL4 days ago
New Market neighborhood struck by tornado
New Market, AL5 days ago
Barrels of Love collection day helps local food pantries and schools
Decatur City, IA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy