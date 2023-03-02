Amarillo Library to hold vaccination clinics, Seed Library, upcoming events

On Wednesday, the Amarillo Public Library announced that it would be partnering with the Amarillo Health Clinic for vaccination clinics to be held throughout the month of March and April in locations throughout the city.

With the end of the national public emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic set for May 11, communities are no longer expected to receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. With this anticipation, the city is doing its part to get those in the community vaccinated who would like to receive the shots before the end of this funding.

Upcoming clinic dates include:

Wednesday, March 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., East Branch Library

Monday, March 13, 2 to 5 p.m., Northwest Branch Library

Tuesday, March 21, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., North Branch Library

Thursday, March 23, from 3 to 5 p.m., Southwest Branch Library

The Amarillo Public Library will continue this program through May, with the following clinic dates planned:

April 12, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Downtown Library

April 17, from 3 to 6 p.m., Northwest Branch Library

April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northwest Branch Library

April 25 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., North Branch Library

May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Library

May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Branch Library

Amarillo Seed Library sprouting back up

A new round of free vegetable seeds is now available from the Seed Library, a project of Amarillo Public Library, Randall Country Master Gardeners, and the Canyon Area Library.

The Seed Library partnership has been dormant throughout winter, but active and aspiring gardeners can now check out seeds for spinach, beets, carrots, and lettuce. Each seed packet includes information on how to sow seeds properly and care for them as they grow.

Cardholding patrons can check out up to five seed packets per month.

An Evening with David Wright Falade

The Downtown Library will have author David Wrigth Falade speak about his writing on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. He is the author of three books: “Fire on the Beach: Recovering the lost Story of Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers,” “Away Running,” and “Black Cloud Rising.”

For more on these and other programs, visit the library website online at https://www.amarillolibrary.org/ .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Library to hold vaccination clinics, Seed Library, upcoming events